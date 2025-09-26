Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

ARE has 36-month beta value of 1.32. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ARE is 170.95M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.10% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ARE on September 26, 2025 was 1.52M shares.

ARE stock’s latest price update

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE: ARE)’s stock price has plunge by -2.01%relation to previous closing price of $85.89. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.76% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-17 that Recent economic data has weakened market optimism. Gold has hit record highs, Treasury yields have fallen, and the dollar index continues to deteriorate as investors seek safety. Despite negative economic signals, growth-driven stocks have reached new highs, defying broader market caution.

ARE’s Market Performance

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) has experienced a -3.76% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 4.12% rise in the past month, and a 13.41% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.02% for ARE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.42% for ARE stock, with a simple moving average of -1.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for ARE by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ARE in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $100 based on the research report published on September 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARE reach a price target of $104. The rating they have provided for ARE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on September 15th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ARE, setting the target price at $121 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

ARE Trading at 4.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.71%, as shares surge +2.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.69% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARE fell by -3.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.51. In addition, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc saw -31.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Moglia Peter M, the Chief Executive Officer of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc, sold 10,000 shares at $102.26 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16 ’24, which means that Moglia Peter M is holding 228,727 shares at $1,022,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.02%. Equity return is now at value -0.12%, with -0.06% for asset returns.

Based on Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.8. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.9 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 7.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.75for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (ARE) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.