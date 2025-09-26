Alector Inc (ALEC) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for ALEC is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for ALEC is 76.22M, and currently, shorts hold a 7.66% of that float. The average trading volume for ALEC on September 26, 2025 was 1.10M shares.

ALEC stock’s latest price update

Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -7.28% compared to its previous closing price of $3.16. However, the company has seen a fall of -6.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-22 that Alector, Inc. – Special Call Company Participants Katie Hogan – Senior Director of Corporate Communication & Investor Relations Sara Kenkare-Mitra – President and Head of Research & Development Arnon Rosenthal – Co-Founder, CEO & Director Giacomo Salvadore – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Pete Stavropoulos – Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Research Division Myles Minter – William Blair & Company L.L.C., Research Division Thomas Shrader – BTIG, LLC, Research Division Steven Alexopoulos – TD Cowen, Research Division Julian Pino – Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division Alec Stranahan – BofA Securities, Research Division Graig Suvannavejh – Mizuho Securities USA LLC, Research Division Presentation Operator Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to Alector’s conference call and webcast highlighting its progranulin franchise and Alector Brain Carrier programs.

ALEC’s Market Performance

ALEC’s stock has fallen by -6.39% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 24.15% and a quarterly rise of 95.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.27% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.22% for Alector Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.36% for ALEC’s stock, with a 72.23% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALEC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALEC stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for ALEC by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ALEC in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $3.50 based on the research report published on July 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALEC reach a price target of $2.50, previously predicting the price at $9. The rating they have provided for ALEC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to ALEC, setting the target price at $1 in the report published on December 04th of the previous year.

ALEC Trading at 27.68% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALEC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.27%, as shares surge +22.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +87.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALEC fell by -6.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +33.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.86. In addition, Alector Inc saw -46.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALEC starting from Wong-Sarad Grace, who sold 5,910 shares at the price of $2.50 back on Sep 02 ’25. After this action, Wong-Sarad Grace now owns 103,448 shares of Alector Inc, valued at $14,756 using the latest closing price.

Berkley Neil Lindsay, the Principal Financial Officer of Alector Inc, sold 15,842 shares at $2.50 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Berkley Neil Lindsay is holding 346,570 shares at $39,554 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALEC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.66% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alector Inc stands at -1.42%. The total capital return value is set at -0.49%. Equity return is now at value -103.98%, with -24.87% for asset returns.

Based on Alector Inc (ALEC), the company’s capital structure generated 0.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.46.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$136.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.78.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Alector Inc (ALEC) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.