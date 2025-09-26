Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD)’s stock price has decreased by -2.39% compared to its previous closing price of $272.28. However, the company has seen a -9.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-24 that Investors interested in stocks from the Chemical – Diversified sector have probably already heard of Johnson Matthey PLC (JMPLY) and Air Products and Chemicals (APD). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks?

Is It Worth Investing in Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) Right Now?

Air Products & Chemicals Inc (NYSE: APD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for APD is 0.85. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 10 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for APD is 221.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of APD on September 26, 2025 was 946.46K shares.

APD’s Market Performance

APD stock saw a decrease of -9.12% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -9.59% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.08%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.96% for Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -7.61% for APD stock, with a simple moving average of -8.86% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APD

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APD reach a price target of $355. The rating they have provided for APD stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on June 13th, 2025.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Underperform” to APD, setting the target price at $282 in the report published on April 15th of the current year.

APD Trading at -8.49% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.09% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.96%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -9.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -8.03% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APD fell by -9.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -17.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $287.66. In addition, Air Products & Chemicals Inc saw -9.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APD starting from Brifo Victoria, who sold 1,359 shares at the price of $292.38 back on Aug 05 ’25. After this action, Brifo Victoria now owns 8,686 shares of Air Products & Chemicals Inc, valued at $397,344 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.13% for the present operating margin

0.32% for the gross margin

The net margin for Air Products & Chemicals Inc stands at 0.13%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 10.26%, with 4.00% for asset returns.

Based on Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.81.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.49 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Air Products & Chemicals Inc (APD) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.