Agilent Technologies Inc (A) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58x compared to its average ratio. A has 36-month beta value of 1.26. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for A is 282.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.14% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of A on September 26, 2025 was 1.67M shares.

A stock’s latest price update

Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE: A)'s stock price has plunge by -2.00%relation to previous closing price of $124.38. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.49% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

A’s Market Performance

A’s stock has fallen by -4.49% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.03% and a quarterly rise of 2.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.59% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.24% for Agilent Technologies Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for A’s stock, with a -1.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of A

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for A stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for A by listing it as a “Equal Weight”. The predicted price for A in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $145 based on the research report published on February 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see A reach a price target of $157. The rating they have provided for A stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 28th, 2024.

A Trading at 0.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought A to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -20.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.59%, as shares surge +2.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.46% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, A fell by -4.49%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -11.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $125.94. In addition, Agilent Technologies Inc saw -12.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for A

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.53% for the gross margin

The net margin for Agilent Technologies Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 19.88%, with 10.51% for asset returns.

Based on Agilent Technologies Inc (A), the company’s capital structure generated 0.35 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.25.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Agilent Technologies Inc (A) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.