Agenus Inc (AGEN) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for AGEN is at 1.45. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AGEN is 29.65M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.49% of that float. The average trading volume for AGEN on September 26, 2025 was 825.15K shares.

AGEN stock’s latest price update

Agenus Inc (NASDAQ: AGEN)’s stock price has gone decline by -8.67% in comparison to its previous close of $4.27, however, the company has experienced a -14.29% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-08-28 that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN ) Virtual Stakeholder Briefing Conference Call August 27, 2025 8:30 AM ET Company Participants Garo H. Armen – Founder, Executive Chairman & CEO Jennifer S.

AGEN’s Market Performance

AGEN’s stock has fallen by -14.29% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -15.77% and a quarterly drop of -20.57%. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.57% for Agenus Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.82% for AGEN’s stock, with a 4.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AGEN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AGEN stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for AGEN by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AGEN in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $25 based on the research report published on June 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AGEN reach a price target of $8, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for AGEN stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 19th, 2024.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Neutral” to AGEN, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on July 18th of the previous year.

AGEN Trading at -20.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AGEN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.57%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -14.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.68% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AGEN fell by -14.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.42. In addition, Agenus Inc saw -26.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for AGEN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.86% for the present operating margin

-0.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Agenus Inc stands at -1.63%. The total capital return value is set at 1.77%.

Based on Agenus Inc (AGEN), the company’s capital structure generated 8.36 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$101.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -5.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 143.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Agenus Inc (AGEN) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.