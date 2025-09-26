Aemetis Inc (AMTX) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) has increased by 4.51% when compared to last closing price of $2.33. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-08-14 that Dallas, Texas–(Newsfile Corp. – August 14, 2025) – Stonegate Capital Partners updates coverage on Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX). Aemetis’ results reinforced that the Company’s Dairy RNG platform is entering a high-growth phase, supported by regulatory approvals, capacity expansion, and favorable policy developments.

Is It Worth Investing in Aemetis Inc (NASDAQ: AMTX) Right Now?

AMTX has 36-month beta value of 1.72. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AMTX is 57.54M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AMTX on September 26, 2025 was 968.52K shares.

AMTX’s Market Performance

The stock of Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has seen a 0.21% increase in the past week, with a -5.62% drop in the past month, and a 3.62% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.74%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.58% for AMTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.16% for AMTX’s stock, with a 9.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AMTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AMTX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for AMTX by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AMTX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $10.50 based on the research report published on August 16, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AMTX reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for AMTX stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2023.

Truist gave a rating of “Hold” to AMTX, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 09th of the previous year.

AMTX Trading at -5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AMTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.52% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.74%, as shares sank -9.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AMTX rose by +0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.34. In addition, Aemetis Inc saw -2.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AMTX starting from BARTON FRANCIS P, who sold 26,452 shares at the price of $2.53 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, BARTON FRANCIS P now owns 208,518 shares of Aemetis Inc, valued at $67,016 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AMTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.19% for the present operating margin

-0.03% for the gross margin

The net margin for Aemetis Inc stands at -0.37%. The total capital return value is set at 0.53%.

Based on Aemetis Inc (AMTX), the company’s capital structure generated 2.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.05. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.94.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $-37.13 million with net debt to EBITDA at -11.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.82. The receivables turnover for the company is 82.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Aemetis Inc (AMTX) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.