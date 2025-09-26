Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADV) has decreased by -7.47% when compared to last closing price of $1.74.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -14.81% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-08-08 that Strategic results-driven leader with deep CPG experience and connectivity in retail to succeed Dean General, who will remain at Advantage in newly created role Strategic results-driven leader with deep CPG experience and connectivity in retail to succeed Dean General, who will remain at Advantage in newly created role

Is It Worth Investing in Advantage Solutions Inc (NASDAQ: ADV) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.23.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ADV is 88.35M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.76% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ADV on September 26, 2025 was 841.56K shares.

ADV’s Market Performance

ADV stock saw a decrease of -14.81% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -10.06% and a quarterly a decrease of 20.15%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.56%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.58% for Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.22% for ADV’s stock, with a -14.82% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ADV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADV stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for ADV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ADV in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $4 based on the research report published on December 06, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADV reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for ADV stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on May 11th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to ADV, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

ADV Trading at -5.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -60.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.56%, as shares sank -12.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +19.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ADV fell by -14.81%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8135. In addition, Advantage Solutions Inc saw -55.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

KILTS JAMES M, the Director of Advantage Solutions Inc, purchased 9,700 shares at $1.29 during a trade that took place back on Jun 06 ’25, which means that KILTS JAMES M is holding 1,373,480 shares at $12,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ADV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.14% for the gross margin

The net margin for Advantage Solutions Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -36.12%, with -9.25% for asset returns.

Based on Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.42. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$89.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 58.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.24for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Advantage Solutions Inc (ADV) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.