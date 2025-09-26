Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc’s (ABOS) Stock: A Long-Term Performance Analysis

The stock of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has gone up by 12.12% for the week, with a 1.37% rise in the past month and a 22.31% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.77%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.71% for ABOS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.74% for ABOS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 9.99% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) Right Now?

ABOS has 36-month beta value of 0.13. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ABOS is 46.91M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ABOS on September 26, 2025 was 412.48K shares.

ABOS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ABOS) has jumped by 16.54% compared to previous close of $1.27. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 12.12% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-02 that Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABOS ) Citi’s Biopharma Back to School Conference September 2, 2025 3:15 PM EDT Company Participants Daniel O’Connell – CEO & Director Matt Zuga – CFO & Chief Business Officer James Doherty – President & Chief Development Officer Presentation Unknown Analyst All right. Here we go.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABOS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABOS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ABOS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ABOS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $4 based on the research report published on June 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABOS reach a price target of $7. The rating they have provided for ABOS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 26th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ABOS, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on July 20th of the previous year.

ABOS Trading at 5.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABOS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -55.95% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.77%, as shares surge +6.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABOS rose by +12.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.19% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3365. In addition, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -37.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABOS starting from Zuga Matt, who sold 28,902 shares at the price of $1.72 back on Jan 23 ’25. After this action, Zuga Matt now owns 231,744 shares of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $49,633 using the latest closing price.

Zuga Matt, the CFO & Chief Business Officer of Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc, sold 4,364 shares at $1.60 during a trade that took place back on Jan 21 ’25, which means that Zuga Matt is holding 260,646 shares at $6,986 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABOS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-808.89% for the present operating margin

-0.01% for the gross margin

The net margin for Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -767.78%. The total capital return value is set at -0.98%. Equity return is now at value -75.71%, with -59.32% for asset returns.

Based on Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.94. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.26. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -34.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$98.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 464.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.97.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Acumen Pharmaceuticals Inc (ABOS) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.