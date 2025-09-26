Abacus Global Management Inc’s (ABL) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, ABL stock has gone down by -9.87%, with a monthly decline of -18.74% and a quarterly surge of 21.01%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.38%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.73% for Abacus Global Management Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.85% for ABL’s stock, with a -20.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.01. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ABL is 36.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 12.14% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of ABL was 779.31K shares.

ABL stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Abacus Global Management Inc (NASDAQ: ABL) has dropped by -3.52% compared to previous close of $5.82. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.87% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ABL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ABL stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ABL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ABL in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $14 based on the research report published on April 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ABL reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for ABL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 24th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to ABL, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 26th of the previous year.

ABL Trading at -8.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ABL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.38%, as shares sank -18.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.57% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ABL fell by -9.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.75% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.45. In addition, Abacus Global Management Inc saw -46.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ABL starting from McNealy Sean, who purchased 86,207 shares at the price of $5.77 back on Jun 04 ’25. After this action, McNealy Sean now owns 12,455,707 shares of Abacus Global Management Inc, valued at $497,759 using the latest closing price.

Kirby Kevin Scott, the Co-Founder and President of Abacus Global Management Inc, purchased 86,207 shares at $5.77 during a trade that took place back on Jun 04 ’25, which means that Kirby Kevin Scott is holding 12,447,415 shares at $497,759 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ABL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Abacus Global Management Inc stands at -0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value -0.34%, with -0.17% for asset returns.

Based on Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.32. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.86. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $12.72 million with net debt to EBITDA at 6.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.19. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

To sum up, Abacus Global Management Inc (ABL) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.