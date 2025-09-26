AAON Inc (AAON) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) has plunged by -3.14% when compared to previous closing price of $90.99, but the company has seen a -0.58% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-18 that AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON ) Inc. 24th Annual Diversified Industrials & Services Conference September 18, 2025 11:30 AM EDT Company Participants Matthew Tobolski – President, CEO & Director Conference Call Participants Brent Thielman – D.A. Davidson & Co., Research Division Presentation Brent Thielman D.A.

Is It Worth Investing in AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) Right Now?

AAON Inc (NASDAQ: AAON) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 60.08x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.04. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for AAON is 67.37M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.81% of that float. On September 26, 2025, the average trading volume of AAON was 1.33M shares.

AAON’s Market Performance

AAON stock saw an increase of -0.58% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 4.06% and a quarterly increase of 21.63%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.13%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.13% for AAON Inc (AAON). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 3.94% for AAON stock, with a simple moving average of -5.95% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AAON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AAON stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for AAON by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for AAON in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $95 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CJS Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AAON reach a price target of $110. The rating they have provided for AAON stocks is “Market Outperform” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Neutral” to AAON, setting the target price at $111 in the report published on October 22nd of the previous year.

AAON Trading at 6.55% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AAON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.13%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.66% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AAON fell by -0.58%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $84.79. In addition, AAON Inc saw -18.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AAON starting from Shaub Matthew, who purchased 428 shares at the price of $81.70 back on Sep 12 ’25. After this action, Shaub Matthew now owns 1,783 shares of AAON Inc, valued at $34,968 using the latest closing price.

Thompson Rebecca, the Chief Financial Officer of AAON Inc, sold 9,350 shares at $81.09 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that Thompson Rebecca is holding 24,396 shares at $758,198 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AAON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.12% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for AAON Inc stands at 0.1%. The total capital return value is set at 0.13%. Equity return is now at value 15.52%, with 10.13% for asset returns.

Based on AAON Inc (AAON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.29 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.01. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.87.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $272.42 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.47. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.06for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.10.

Conclusion

To sum up, AAON Inc (AAON) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.