Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA)'s stock price has gone rise by 11.17% in comparison to its previous close of $2.06, however, the company has experienced a 20.53% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zura Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: ZURA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZURA is also noteworthy at -0.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZURA is 40.98M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.04% of that float. The average trading volume of ZURA on September 25, 2025 was 628.49K shares.

ZURA’s Market Performance

ZURA stock saw an increase of 20.53% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 11.71% and a quarterly increase of 94.07%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.40%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 7.66% for Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.60% for ZURA’s stock, with a 44.50% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZURA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZURA stocks, with Leerink Partners repeating the rating for ZURA by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for ZURA in the upcoming period, according to Leerink Partners is $15 based on the research report published on November 04, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZURA reach a price target of $5. The rating they have provided for ZURA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on September 05th, 2024.

Ladenburg Thalmann gave a rating of “Buy” to ZURA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on October 10th of the previous year.

ZURA Trading at 25.81% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZURA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -54.83% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.40%, as shares surge +12.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +76.15% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZURA rose by +20.53%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.07. In addition, Zura Bio Ltd saw -48.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZURA starting from Thiara Parvinder, who sold 1,001,633 shares at the price of $2.73 back on Nov 25 ’24. After this action, Thiara Parvinder now owns 0 shares of Zura Bio Ltd, valued at $2,734,458 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZURA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-36183.5% for the present operating margin

-11.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zura Bio Ltd stands at -33881.0%. The total capital return value is set at -0.52%. Equity return is now at value -46.33%, with -37.68% for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$52.39 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.2. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -2799.32. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.40.

Conclusion

In summary, Zura Bio Ltd (ZURA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.