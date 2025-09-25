ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) has increased by 2.21% when compared to last closing price of $18.52.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Lower parcel volume guidance, a reduction in earnings, higher costs and a weak industry rank weigh on ZTO’s investment appeal.

Is It Worth Investing in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (NYSE: ZTO) is 12.95x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ZTO is -0.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZTO is 593.65M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% of that float. On September 25, 2025, ZTO’s average trading volume was 1.87M shares.

ZTO’s Market Performance

ZTO’s stock has seen a -0.84% decrease for the week, with a -0.05% drop in the past month and a 6.11% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.00% for ZTO’s stock, with a -0.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZTO stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ZTO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ZTO in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $21 based on the research report published on May 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZTO reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for ZTO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 22nd, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ZTO, setting the target price at $23 in the report published on March 20th of the current year.

ZTO Trading at -1.97% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.16% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares sank -1.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTO fell by -0.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.74. In addition, ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR saw -13.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24% for the present operating margin

0.27% for the gross margin

The net margin for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR stands at 0.19%. The total capital return value is set at 0.17%. Equity return is now at value 13.98%, with 9.38% for asset returns.

Based on ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.62. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.29. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 36.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $15.04 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.45. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 19.57for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc ADR (ZTO) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.