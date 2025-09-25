Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The price-to-earnings ratio for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) is above average at 24.10x. The 36-month beta value for ZBH is also noteworthy at 0.68. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 15 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ZBH is 197.82M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.94% of that float. The average trading volume of ZBH on September 25, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

ZBH stock’s latest price update

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE: ZBH) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.31% in relation to its previous close of $100.29. However, the company has experienced a -0.94% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Zimmer (ZBH) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

ZBH’s Market Performance

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has seen a -0.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -7.77% decline in the past month and a 6.67% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.62%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.95% for ZBH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.81% for ZBH’s stock, with a -2.44% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZBH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZBH stocks, with Rothschild & Co Redburn repeating the rating for ZBH by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ZBH in the upcoming period, according to Rothschild & Co Redburn is $130 based on the research report published on September 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Roth Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZBH reach a price target of $135. The rating they have provided for ZBH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 15th, 2025.

ZBH Trading at -1.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZBH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.95%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.62%, as shares sank -7.96% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.26% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZBH fell by -0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -10.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.90. In addition, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc saw -6.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZBH starting from Yi Sang, who sold 1,200 shares at the price of $103.58 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, Yi Sang now owns 18,584 shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc, valued at $124,302 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZBH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.71% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.06%. Equity return is now at value 6.52%, with 3.71% for asset returns.

Based on Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.38 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.6. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.25 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.08. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.4. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.86for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In summary, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.