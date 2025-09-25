Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Zeo Energy Corp (NASDAQ: ZEO) has increased by 12.30% when compared to last closing price of $1.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 21.24% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-08 that NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zeo Energy Corp. (Nasdaq: ZEO) (“Zeo,” “Zeo Energy,” or the “Company”), a Florida-based provider of residential solar and commercial long-duration energy-storage solutions, today announced that the Company will be presenting at ROTH Capital’s 12th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium on Tuesday, September 9, at the upcoming RE+ trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, which runs from September 8-11, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Zeo Energy Corp (NASDAQ: ZEO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ZEO is -0.21.

The public float for ZEO is 14.23M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.12% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZEO on September 25, 2025 was 186.30K shares.

ZEO’s Market Performance

ZEO stock saw a decrease of 21.24% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -28.83% and a quarterly a decrease of -56.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 18.76%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 13.32% for Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.63% for ZEO’s stock, with a -35.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ZEO Trading at -29.56% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZEO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 18.76%, as shares sank -21.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -38.57% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZEO rose by +21.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3480. In addition, Zeo Energy Corp saw -50.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZEO starting from Larsen Kalen, who sold 26,636 shares at the price of $1.61 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Larsen Kalen now owns 2,411,637 shares of Zeo Energy Corp, valued at $42,913 using the latest closing price.

Bridgewater Brandon, the CSO of Zeo Energy Corp, sold 26,636 shares at $1.61 during a trade that took place back on Sep 03 ’25, which means that Bridgewater Brandon is holding 2,956,637 shares at $42,913 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZEO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.31% for the present operating margin

0.55% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zeo Energy Corp stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.64%.

Based on Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO), the company’s capital structure generated -0.09 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -73.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$5.69 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.76.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zeo Energy Corp (ZEO) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.