Zenvia Inc (ZENV) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV) has jumped by 9.02% compared to previous close of $1.33. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 25.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-15 that SÃO PAULO, Sept. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Zenvia Inc. (NASDAQ: ZENV), the leading cloud-based CX solution in Latin America empowering companies to craft personal, engaging and fluid experiences throughout the customer journey, today announced the election of Mr.

Is It Worth Investing in Zenvia Inc (NASDAQ: ZENV) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ZENV is at 1.75. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZENV is 10.88M, and currently, shorts hold a 0.25% of that float. The average trading volume for ZENV on September 25, 2025 was 56.70K shares.

ZENV’s Market Performance

ZENV stock saw a decrease of 25.00% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -5.23% and a quarterly a decrease of -6.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.37%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 8.15% for Zenvia Inc (ZENV). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.55% for ZENV’s stock, with a -14.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENV stocks, with Itau BBA repeating the rating for ZENV by listing it as a “Market Perform”. The predicted price for ZENV in the upcoming period, according to Itau BBA is $1.80 based on the research report published on September 21, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

Itau BBA, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZENV reach a price target of $24.80. The rating they have provided for ZENV stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on August 23rd, 2021.

ZENV Trading at -2.89% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 8.15%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.37%, as shares sank -6.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZENV rose by +25.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.4279. In addition, Zenvia Inc saw -3.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zenvia Inc stands at -0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -14.38%, with -6.37% for asset returns.

Based on Zenvia Inc (ZENV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $30.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.38.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Zenvia Inc (ZENV) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.