Zentek Ltd (ZTEK) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

The stock of Zentek Ltd (ZTEK) has gone down by -9.38% for the week, with a 33.83% rise in the past month and a -34.59% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 13.11% for ZTEK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.96% for ZTEK’s stock, with a -21.06% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Zentek Ltd (NASDAQ: ZTEK) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.93.

The public float for ZTEK is 99.16M, and currently, short sellers hold a 0.09% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of ZTEK on September 25, 2025 was 292.65K shares.

ZTEK stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Zentek Ltd (NASDAQ: ZTEK) has dropped by -6.44% compared to previous close of $0.93. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -9.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that GUELPH, ONTARIO / ACCESS Newswire / September 24, 2025 / Zentek Ltd. (“Zentek” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:ZTEK)(TSX-V:ZEN) an intellectual property technology development and commercialization company, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

ZTEK Trading at 2.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZTEK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.75% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 13.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.49%, as shares surge +35.94% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZTEK fell by -9.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.18% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.8785. In addition, Zentek Ltd saw 14.47% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ZTEK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.56% for the present operating margin

0.25% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zentek Ltd stands at -9.57%. The total capital return value is set at -0.56%. Equity return is now at value -53.76%, with -44.14% for asset returns.

Based on Zentek Ltd (ZTEK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -18.08.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$9.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 133.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.62.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Zentek Ltd (ZTEK) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.