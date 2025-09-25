Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.77. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 5 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZNTL is 58.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.71% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of ZNTL was 883.91K shares.

ZNTL stock’s latest price update

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZNTL)’s stock price has increased by 1.33% compared to its previous closing price of $1.5. However, the company has seen a 7.04% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-09 that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL ) Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference September 9, 2025 7:00 AM EDT Company Participants Julie Eastland – CEO, President & Director Ingmar Bruns – Chief Medical Officer Conference Call Participants Michael Ulz – Morgan Stanley, Research Division Presentation Michael Ulz Equity Analyst All right. Good morning, everyone, and thanks for joining us at the Morgan Stanley Global Healthcare Conference.

ZNTL’s Market Performance

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has seen a 7.04% rise in stock performance for the week, with a -16.48% decline in the past month and a 16.03% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.39% for ZNTL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.40% for ZNTL stock, with a simple moving average of -15.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZNTL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZNTL stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for ZNTL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for ZNTL in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $4 based on the research report published on August 12, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZNTL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $28. The rating they have provided for ZNTL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on June 20th, 2024.

Wedbush gave a rating of “Underperform” to ZNTL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on June 18th of the previous year.

ZNTL Trading at -1.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZNTL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -65.77% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.09%, as shares sank -17.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ZNTL rose by +7.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.5900. In addition, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -63.98% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ZNTL starting from Myers Scott Dunseth, who purchased 21,000 shares at the price of $1.40 back on Apr 30 ’25. After this action, Myers Scott Dunseth now owns 281,192 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $29,373 using the latest closing price.

Bruns Ingmar, the Chief Medical Officer of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc, purchased 20,000 shares at $2.28 during a trade that took place back on Feb 06 ’25, which means that Bruns Ingmar is holding 36,629 shares at $45,656 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ZNTL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-6.81% for the present operating margin

0.97% for the gross margin

The net margin for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -6.06%. The total capital return value is set at -0.59%. Equity return is now at value -49.55%, with -38.60% for asset returns.

Based on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -4.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$186.17 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.0. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc (ZNTL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.