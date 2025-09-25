ZenaTech Inc (ZENA): A Technical Analysis

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ZENA is 10.81M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ZENA on September 25, 2025 was 1.54M shares.

ZENA stock’s latest price update

ZenaTech Inc (NASDAQ: ZENA)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.36% in comparison to its previous close of $5.5, however, the company has experienced a -3.20% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA) (FSE: 49Q) (BMV: ZENA) (“ZenaTech”), a business technology solution provider specializing in AI (Artificial Intelligence) drones, Drone as a Service (DaaS), Enterprise SaaS, and Quantum Computing solutions, today announces the closing of Jacksonville, Florida-based land survey and engineering firm, A&J Land Surveyor, Inc. (“A&J”). This marks a tenth acquisition for its growing Drone-as-a-Service businesses. A&J brings longstanding customer relationships and a foothold in Florida’s aviation, utility and infrastructure markets, which includes marine surveys.

ZENA’s Market Performance

ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) has seen a -3.20% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.98% gain in the past month and a 31.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.16% for ZENA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.44% for ZENA’s stock, with a 16.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ZENA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZENA stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for ZENA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for ZENA in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $9 based on the research report published on June 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

ZENA Trading at 0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZENA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.57% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.28%, as shares surge +4.25% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -13.74% lower at present.

Stock Fundamentals for ZENA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.25% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for ZenaTech Inc stands at -3.39%. The total capital return value is set at -0.19%. Equity return is now at value -72.81%, with -40.00% for asset returns.

Based on ZenaTech Inc (ZENA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.99. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.86.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$2.75 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 43.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ZenaTech Inc (ZENA) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.