YY Group Holding Ltd’s (YYGH) Stock: A -59.71% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH) has gone down by -4.09% for the week, with a -82.71% drop in the past month and a -85.12% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 24.79% for YYGH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -59.71% for YYGH’s stock, with a -78.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in YY Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: YYGH) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for YYGH is 2.07.

The public float for YYGH is 15.74M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of YYGH on September 25, 2025 was 3.53M shares.

YYGH stock’s latest price update

YY Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: YYGH)’s stock price has plunge by -2.80%relation to previous closing price of $0.39. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -4.09% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-25 that SINGAPORE, Sept. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — YY Group Holding Limited (NASDAQ: YYGH) (“YY Group,” “YYGH,” or the “Company”), a global leader in on-demand workforce solutions and integrated facility management (IFM), today announced that its subsidiary, YY Circle Thailand, has secured contracts with five leading hotel clients; Hyatt, Sheraton, and three properties under Chatrium Hotels & Residences.

YYGH Trading at -78.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YYGH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.95%, as shares sank -83.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -85.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YYGH fell by -2.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -79.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.9312. In addition, YY Group Holding Ltd saw -59.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for YYGH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.11% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for YY Group Holding Ltd stands at -0.12%. The total capital return value is set at -0.62%.

Based on YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.66.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$4.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.45. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.67. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.69.

Conclusion

In conclusion, YY Group Holding Ltd (YYGH) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.