Yum Brands Inc (YUM) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM) is 29.52x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for YUM is 0.72. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 19 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for YUM is 277.11M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.58% of that float. On September 25, 2025, YUM’s average trading volume was 2.02M shares.

YUM stock’s latest price update

Yum Brands Inc (NYSE: YUM)’s stock price has increased by 0.01% compared to its previous closing price of $149.44. However, the company has seen a 0.80% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-19 that Like many restaurant stocks, shares of Yum! Brands haven’t been the best performers recently, returning around 6% since my last piece in November. Same-store sales growth hasn’t been too bad, driven by the continued strength of Taco Bell at home and KFC abroad. These shares continue to trade on a circa mid-20s multiple of consensus EPS. Given Yum’s growth prospects and asset-light business model, today’s buyer can still do OK from that.

YUM’s Market Performance

YUM’s stock has risen by 0.80% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 1.74% and a quarterly rise of 1.54%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.95% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.70% for Yum Brands Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.71% for YUM’s stock, with a 3.25% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of YUM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for YUM stocks, with Melius repeating the rating for YUM by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for YUM in the upcoming period, according to Melius is $200 based on the research report published on July 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see YUM reach a price target of $162. The rating they have provided for YUM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 25th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to YUM, setting the target price at $167 in the report published on June 04th of the current year.

YUM Trading at 2.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YUM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.70%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.95%, as shares surge +1.65% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YUM rose by +0.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $146.93. In addition, Yum Brands Inc saw 15.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at YUM starting from Gibbs David W, who sold 7,176 shares at the price of $149.80 back on Sep 15 ’25. After this action, Gibbs David W now owns 102,893 shares of Yum Brands Inc, valued at $1,074,965 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for YUM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.31% for the present operating margin

0.46% for the gross margin

The net margin for Yum Brands Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.52%.

Based on Yum Brands Inc (YUM), the company’s capital structure generated 3.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.16. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 4.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.56 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Yum Brands Inc (YUM) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.