YD Bio Ltd (YDES) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

YD Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: YDES)’s stock price has dropped by -18.76% in relation to previous closing price of $21.06. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -7.01% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in YD Bio Ltd (NASDAQ: YDES) Right Now?

The public float for YDES is 0.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.43% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of YDES was 71.17K shares.

YDES’s Market Performance

YDES stock saw an increase of -7.01% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 45.00% and a quarterly increase of 45.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 12.63%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 29.40% for YD Bio Ltd (YDES). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.09% for YDES’s stock, with a 43.32% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

YDES Trading at 24.57% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought YDES to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -44.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 29.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 12.63%.

During the last 5 trading sessions, YDES fell by -7.01%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average. In addition, YD Bio Ltd saw 46.87% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for YDES

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.86% for the present operating margin

0.3% for the gross margin

The net margin for YD Bio Ltd stands at -2.77%. The total capital return value is set at -0.22%.

Based on YD Bio Ltd (YDES), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -81.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1893.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$1.28 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.43. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2358.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.02.

Conclusion

To sum up, YD Bio Ltd (YDES) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.