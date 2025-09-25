XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) has surged by 2.44% when compared to previous closing price of $9.82, but the company has seen a 1.51% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-09 that Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In XPLR Infrastructure (XIFR) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options If you are a long-term stockholder in XPLR Infrastructure between September 27, 2023 and January 27, 2025 and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

Is It Worth Investing in XPLR Infrastructure LP (NYSE: XIFR) Right Now?

XIFR has 36-month beta value of 0.85. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 2 as “sell”.

The public float for XIFR is 86.17M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XIFR on September 25, 2025 was 1.15M shares.

XIFR’s Market Performance

XIFR’s stock has seen a 1.51% increase for the week, with a -1.85% drop in the past month and a 22.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.94% for XPLR Infrastructure LP The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.10% for XIFR stock, with a simple moving average of -4.95% for the last 200 days.

XIFR Trading at 2.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XIFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.60%, as shares sank -0.79% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.43% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XIFR rose by +1.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -44.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.07. In addition, XPLR Infrastructure LP saw -62.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for XIFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.72% for the present operating margin

0.73% for the gross margin

The net margin for XPLR Infrastructure LP stands at -0.19%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -4.75%, with -0.76% for asset returns.

Based on XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.37 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.59. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.64.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $345.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -22.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, XPLR Infrastructure LP (XIFR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.