Xometry Inc (XMTR) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.88.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for XMTR is 42.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.96% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of XMTR on September 25, 2025 was 781.61K shares.

XMTR stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xometry Inc (NASDAQ: XMTR) has dropped by -0.15% compared to previous close of $54.21. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.78% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-10 that Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR ) Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference September 10, 2025 3:25 PM EDT Company Participants Randolph Altschuler – Co-Founder, CEO & Director James Miln – CFO & Principal Accounting Officer Conference Call Participants Eric Sheridan – Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division Presentation Eric Sheridan MD & US Internet Analyst Okay. On that note, I think we’re going to get going with our next fireside chat.

XMTR’s Market Performance

Xometry Inc (XMTR) has experienced a 4.78% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 13.10% rise in the past month, and a 65.23% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.66%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.21% for XMTR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.19% for XMTR’s stock, with a 55.96% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of XMTR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XMTR stocks, with Cantor Fitzgerald repeating the rating for XMTR by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for XMTR in the upcoming period, according to Cantor Fitzgerald is $41 based on the research report published on August 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XMTR reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for XMTR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 20th, 2024.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Underweight” to XMTR, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on June 05th of the previous year.

XMTR Trading at 22.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XMTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -6.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.66%, as shares surge +12.40% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +56.13% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XMTR rose by +4.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +68.11% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.97. In addition, Xometry Inc saw 186.40% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Miln James, the Chief Financial Officer of Xometry Inc, sold 598 shares at $50.25 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Miln James is holding 144,115 shares at $30,048 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XMTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.08% for the present operating margin

0.39% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xometry Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.08%. Equity return is now at value -21.02%, with -9.02% for asset returns.

Based on Xometry Inc (XMTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.55 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.0. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -10.26.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$28.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.85. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.95. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.88. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.90.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Xometry Inc (XMTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.