Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has seen a 4.30% increase in the past week, with a 2.96% gain in the past month, and a 69.85% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.76%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.73% for XERS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.60% for XERS stock, with a simple moving average of 63.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for XERS is 0.56. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for XERS is 151.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.71% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of XERS on September 25, 2025 was 2.45M shares.

XERS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: XERS) has surged by 1.14% when compared to previous closing price of $7.91, but the company has seen a 4.30% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-09 that Does Xeris Biopharma (XERS) have what it takes to be a top stock pick for momentum investors? Let’s find out.

Analysts’ Opinion of XERS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XERS stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for XERS by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for XERS in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $10 based on the research report published on August 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XERS reach a price target of $3. The rating they have provided for XERS stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 11th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to XERS, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on August 28th of the previous year.

XERS Trading at 16.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XERS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.19% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.73%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.76%, as shares surge +0.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +51.23% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, XERS rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +124.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.80. In addition, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc saw 173.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at XERS starting from PERSKY MARLA, who sold 15,500 shares at the price of $7.72 back on Sep 11 ’25. After this action, PERSKY MARLA now owns 142,000 shares of Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc, valued at $119,610 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for XERS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04% for the present operating margin

0.81% for the gross margin

The net margin for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc stands at -0.13%. The total capital return value is set at -0.04%.

Based on Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS), the company’s capital structure generated 1.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.02. The debt to equity ratio resting at -13.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.33.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$13.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 26.77. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.06. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.64for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.95.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc (XERS) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.