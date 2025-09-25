Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock price of Worthington Enterprises Inc (NYSE: WOR) has dropped by -11.57% compared to previous close of $60.26. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -12.73% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-24 that Worthington Enterprises, Inc. beat Q3 2025 EPS and revenue estimates, despite headwinds from tariffs, cautious customers, and high interest rates. WOR shares corrected over 11.5% after Q3 earnings, falling from above $60 to $53.29, but the long-term bullish trend remains intact. Valuation has improved after the decline, with management focused on expanding gross margins above 30% and continuing share repurchases.

Is It Worth Investing in Worthington Enterprises Inc (NYSE: WOR) Right Now?

Worthington Enterprises Inc (NYSE: WOR) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for WOR is 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for WOR is 31.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.05% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WOR on September 25, 2025 was 270.11K shares.

WOR’s Market Performance

The stock of Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR) has seen a -12.73% decrease in the past week, with a -20.15% drop in the past month, and a -13.14% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.67% for WOR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -15.79% for WOR’s stock, with a 1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WOR

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WOR reach a price target of $67. The rating they have provided for WOR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 05th, 2025.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Hold” to WOR, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on September 26th of the previous year.

WOR Trading at -16.03% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WOR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.85% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.21%, as shares sank -20.32% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.14% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WOR fell by -12.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.26% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $63.28. In addition, Worthington Enterprises Inc saw 16.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

HAYEK JOSEPH B, the EVP and CFO of Worthington Enterprises Inc, purchased 2,500 shares at $40.21 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11 ’24, which means that HAYEK JOSEPH B is holding 168,875 shares at $100,525 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WOR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.28% for the gross margin

The net margin for Worthington Enterprises Inc stands at 0.09%. The total capital return value is set at 0.0%. Equity return is now at value 10.52%, with 5.64% for asset returns.

Based on Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.27 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.61. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.1.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $179.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Worthington Enterprises Inc (WOR) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.