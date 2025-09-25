WK Kellogg Co (KLG) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG)’s stock price has plunge by 0.04%relation to previous closing price of $22.99. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.09% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-22 that NEW YORK, Sept. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ACM Research Inc. (NASD: ACMR) will replace WK Kellogg Co. (NYSE: KLG) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Friday, September 26.

Is It Worth Investing in WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for WK Kellogg Co (NYSE: KLG) is above average at 57.27x. The 36-month beta value for KLG is also noteworthy at 0.67. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 8 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for KLG is 80.84M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.22% of that float. The average trading volume of KLG on September 25, 2025 was 1.91M shares.

KLG’s Market Performance

The stock of WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has seen a 0.09% increase in the past week, with a 0.09% rise in the past month, and a 48.87% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.13%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.20% for KLG. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.08% for KLG’s stock, with a 18.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KLG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KLG stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for KLG by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for KLG in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $23 based on the research report published on August 20, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KLG reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for KLG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 14th, 2025.

TD Cowen gave a rating of “Sell” to KLG, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on January 08th of the current year.

KLG Trading at -0.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KLG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.13%. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KLG rose by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +11.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $22.98. In addition, WK Kellogg Co saw 26.37% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KLG starting from Gund G Zachary, who purchased 55,000 shares at the price of $17.20 back on Nov 15 ’24. After this action, Gund G Zachary now owns 250,000 shares of WK Kellogg Co, valued at $946,082 using the latest closing price.

Gund G Zachary, the Director of WK Kellogg Co, purchased 65,000 shares at $17.94 during a trade that took place back on Nov 12 ’24, which means that Gund G Zachary is holding 65,000 shares at $1,165,801 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KLG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.02% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for WK Kellogg Co stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 10.57%, with 1.79% for asset returns.

Based on WK Kellogg Co (KLG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.1. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.43. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.0.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $193.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.23. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

In summary, WK Kellogg Co (KLG) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.