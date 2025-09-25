What Recent Market Trends Mean for Valvoline Inc’s (VVV) Stock

The stock of Valvoline Inc (VVV) has gone down by -7.99% for the week, with a -5.02% drop in the past month and a 0.87% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.03% for VVV. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.93% for VVV’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.77% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) is above average at 17.35x. The 36-month beta value for VVV is also noteworthy at 1.20. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 rating it as “overweight”, 5 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VVV is 126.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.02% of that float. The average trading volume of VVV on September 25, 2025 was 1.74M shares.

VVV stock’s latest price update

The stock of Valvoline Inc (NYSE: VVV) has decreased by -0.27% when compared to last closing price of $37.4.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that Valvoline unlocks measurable value across products and services with Arkestro’s predictive procurement platform SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Arkestro, the leading predictive procurement platform accelerating enterprise scale, today announced a multi-year partnership with Valvoline Inc. (NYSE: VVV), the quick, easy, trusted leader in preventive automotive maintenance.

Analysts’ Opinion of VVV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VVV stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for VVV by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VVV in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $45 based on the research report published on June 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VVV reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for VVV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 04th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to VVV, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on December 20th of the previous year.

VVV Trading at -2.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VVV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -5.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.21% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VVV fell by -7.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.23. In addition, Valvoline Inc saw -9.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VVV starting from WILLIS J KEVIN, who purchased 12,725 shares at the price of $39.41 back on Aug 14 ’25. After this action, WILLIS J KEVIN now owns 12,725 shares of Valvoline Inc, valued at $501,506 using the latest closing price.

Flees Lori Ann, the President & CEO of Valvoline Inc, purchased 3,000 shares at $33.78 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Flees Lori Ann is holding 46,614 shares at $101,353 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VVV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.26% for the present operating margin

0.38% for the gross margin

The net margin for Valvoline Inc stands at 0.14%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 132.49%, with 11.27% for asset returns.

Based on Valvoline Inc (VVV), the company’s capital structure generated 0.82 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.44. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $367.2 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.33. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.84for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In summary, Valvoline Inc (VVV) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.