What Recent Market Trends Mean for Ardelyx Inc’s (ARDX) Stock

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has gone down by -0.65% for the week, with a 1.49% rise in the past month and a 69.42% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.52%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.12% for ARDX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.13% for ARDX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 23.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARDX is also noteworthy at 0.69. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for ARDX is 232.14M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.24% of that float. The average trading volume of ARDX on September 25, 2025 was 3.97M shares.

ARDX stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDX) has decreased by 0.00% when compared to last closing price of $6.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARDX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARDX stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ARDX by listing it as a “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for ARDX in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $14 based on the research report published on September 03, 2025 of the current year 2025.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARDX reach a price target of $10. The rating they have provided for ARDX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 18th, 2025.

ARDX Trading at 9.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARDX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.35% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.52%, as shares sank -0.81% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARDX fell by -0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.41. In addition, Ardelyx Inc saw 0.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARDX starting from Williams Laura A, who sold 80,000 shares at the price of $6.12 back on Aug 26 ’25. After this action, Williams Laura A now owns 366,322 shares of Ardelyx Inc, valued at $489,680 using the latest closing price.

Kelliher Mike, the Chief Business Officer of Ardelyx Inc, sold 5,417 shares at $5.93 during a trade that took place back on Aug 21 ’25, which means that Kelliher Mike is holding 276,741 shares at $32,132 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARDX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.85% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ardelyx Inc stands at -0.15%. The total capital return value is set at -0.1%. Equity return is now at value -39.36%, with -13.92% for asset returns.

Based on Ardelyx Inc (ARDX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.26. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.48. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.68.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$16.71 million with net debt to EBITDA at -3.63. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.17for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.83. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.30.

Conclusion

In summary, Ardelyx Inc (ARDX) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.