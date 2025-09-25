What Recent Market Trends Mean for Alkami Technology Inc’s (ALKT) Stock

In the past week, ALKT stock has gone down by -2.28%, with a monthly gain of 1.61% and a quarterly plunge of -13.83%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.92%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.24% for Alkami Technology Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.49% for ALKT stock, with a simple moving average of -13.48% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ALKT is 0.58. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for ALKT is 65.76M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.80% of that float. On September 25, 2025, ALKT’s average trading volume was 1.42M shares.

ALKT stock’s latest price update

Alkami Technology Inc (NASDAQ: ALKT) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.33% in relation to its previous close of $25.63. However, the company has experienced a -2.28% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that Gives bankers a guide to lead in the next era of banking, moving from personalization to anticipation PLANO, Texas, Sept. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Alkami Technology, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALKT) (“Alkami”), a digital sales and service platform provider for financial institutions in the U.S., today announced the release of its ” 2026 Budgeting & Strategies Playbook: Empowering the Next Era of Banking Through Digital Sales and Service.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALKT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALKT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALKT by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for ALKT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $40 based on the research report published on June 18, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALKT reach a price target of $40. The rating they have provided for ALKT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on March 13th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ALKT, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

ALKT Trading at 2.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALKT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -40.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.24%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.92%, as shares surge +2.04% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALKT fell by -2.28%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -36.22% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $25.41. In addition, Alkami Technology Inc saw -20.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALKT starting from Shootman Alex, who sold 42,930 shares at the price of $25.66 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Shootman Alex now owns 796,563 shares of Alkami Technology Inc, valued at $1,101,584 using the latest closing price.

Sachdeva Prerna, the Chief Accounting Officer of Alkami Technology Inc, sold 2,967 shares at $24.76 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Sachdeva Prerna is holding 66,061 shares at $73,463 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALKT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.13% for the present operating margin

0.59% for the gross margin

The net margin for Alkami Technology Inc stands at -0.1%. The total capital return value is set at -0.07%. Equity return is now at value -11.47%, with -6.19% for asset returns.

Based on Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.51 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.03. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -11.69.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$29.56 million with net debt to EBITDA at -7.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.08for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.46.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Alkami Technology Inc (ALKT) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.