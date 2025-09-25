Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE): A Technical Analysis

WVE has 36-month beta value of -1.37. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 1 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WVE is 127.19M, and currently, short sellers hold a 13.62% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WVE on September 25, 2025 was 1.84M shares.

WVE stock’s latest price update

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ: WVE)’s stock price has dropped by -1.46% in relation to previous closing price of $6.83. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.03% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-18 that GeneDx, Twist Bioscience and Wave Life Sciences are emerging as key players in the fast-growing genomics and synthetic biology space.

WVE’s Market Performance

Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) has experienced a -1.03% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -32.29% drop in the past month, and a -1.75% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.41% for WVE. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -13.27% for WVE’s stock, with a simple moving average of -25.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WVE

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WVE stocks, with Canaccord Genuity repeating the rating for WVE by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for WVE in the upcoming period, according to Canaccord Genuity is $19 based on the research report published on August 04, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WVE reach a price target of $24. The rating they have provided for WVE stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 28th, 2025.

Raymond James gave a rating of “Outperform” to WVE, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on June 11th of the current year.

WVE Trading at -19.26% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WVE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -59.78% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.75%, as shares sank -32.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WVE fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.59% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.76. In addition, Wave Life Sciences Ltd saw 18.49% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WVE starting from Verdine Gregory L., who sold 10,000 shares at the price of $10.00 back on Aug 22 ’25. After this action, Verdine Gregory L. now owns 285,217 shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd, valued at $100,000 using the latest closing price.

BOLNO PAUL, the President and CEO of Wave Life Sciences Ltd, sold 217,351 shares at $10.10 during a trade that took place back on Aug 22 ’25, which means that BOLNO PAUL is holding 121,000 shares at $2,194,810 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WVE

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.53% for the present operating margin

1.0% for the gross margin

The net margin for Wave Life Sciences Ltd stands at -1.38%. The total capital return value is set at -0.87%. Equity return is now at value -171.41%, with -56.32% for asset returns.

Based on Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE), the company’s capital structure generated 0.13 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -9.17.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$101.74 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.39. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.41. The receivables turnover for the company is 58.1for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.56.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Wave Life Sciences Ltd (WVE) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.