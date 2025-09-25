Waste Management, Inc (WM) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) has increased by 0.55% when compared to last closing price of $218.23. Despite this, the company has experienced a 1.74% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–WM (NYSE: WM) announced that it will release third quarter financial results after the close of the market on Monday, October 27, 2025, and host its investor conference call on Tuesday, October 28, 2025 at 10 a.m. ET. Listeners can access a live audio webcast of the conference call by visiting investors.wm.com and selecting “Events & Presentations” from the website menu. A replay of the audio webcast will be available at the same location following the conclusion o.

Is It Worth Investing in Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) Right Now?

Waste Management, Inc (NYSE: WM) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56x compared to its average ratio. WM has 36-month beta value of 0.64. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 as “overweight”, 9 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WM is 401.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of WM on September 25, 2025 was 1.70M shares.

WM’s Market Performance

The stock of Waste Management, Inc (WM) has seen a 1.74% increase in the past week, with a -2.06% drop in the past month, and a -4.01% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.32% for WM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.24% for WM’s stock, with a -2.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for WM stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for WM by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for WM in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $272 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to WM, setting the target price at $277 in the report published on May 23rd of the current year.

WM Trading at -2.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.19%, as shares sank -2.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WM rose by +1.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $219.96. In addition, Waste Management, Inc saw 7.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Stith Kimberly G., the SVP – Chief HR Officer of Waste Management, Inc, sold 100 shares at $225.19 during a trade that took place back on Sep 04 ’25, which means that Stith Kimberly G. is holding 4,089 shares at $22,520 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18% for the present operating margin

0.29% for the gross margin

The net margin for Waste Management, Inc stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.11%. Equity return is now at value 32.67%, with 6.83% for asset returns.

Based on Waste Management, Inc (WM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.61. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.38.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $6.46 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.41. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.09for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.52. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Waste Management, Inc (WM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.