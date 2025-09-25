W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) is 17.03x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for WRB is 0.41. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for WRB is 296.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.95% of that float. On September 25, 2025, WRB’s average trading volume was 1.99M shares.

WRB stock’s latest price update

The stock price of W.R. Berkley Corp (NYSE: WRB) has jumped by 0.90% compared to previous close of $74.14. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that Given the prospects of the Property and Casualty Insurance industry, PLMR, WRB and AXS have the potential to generate better returns than other players.

WRB’s Market Performance

W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) has seen a 2.33% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 5.17% gain in the past month and a 4.19% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.46%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.55% for WRB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.88% for WRB’s stock, with a simple moving average of 11.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of WRB

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see WRB reach a price target of $82. The rating they have provided for WRB stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 13th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to WRB, setting the target price at $76 in the report published on May 22nd of the current year.

WRB Trading at 5.30% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.55%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.46%, as shares surge +5.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.37% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WRB rose by +2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.51% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $72.72. In addition, W.R. Berkley Corp saw 32.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for WRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16% for the present operating margin

0.22% for the gross margin

The net margin for W.R. Berkley Corp stands at 0.12%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 20.63%, with 4.84% for asset returns.

Based on W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 17.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.22 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.37. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.05. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of W.R. Berkley Corp (WRB) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.