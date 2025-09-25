Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VIPS is at 0.69. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 4 rating it as “overweight”, 11 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VIPS is 413.52M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.48% of that float. The average trading volume for VIPS on September 25, 2025 was 2.65M shares.

VIPS stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE: VIPS) has jumped by 1.21% compared to previous close of $18.25. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.22% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that The Zacks Internet – Delivery Services industry participants like GDDY, VIPS, QNST and ASUR are poised to benefit from increasing smartphone and Internet penetration.

VIPS’s Market Performance

Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has experienced a -2.22% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 8.90% rise in the past month, and a 24.71% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.35%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.14% for VIPS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.04% for VIPS’s stock, with a simple moving average of 22.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIPS stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VIPS by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VIPS in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $18 based on the research report published on April 01, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIPS reach a price target of $19. The rating they have provided for VIPS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 06th, 2024.

VIPS Trading at 10.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.30% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.14%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.35%, as shares surge +7.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.55% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIPS fell by -2.22%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +39.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.75. In addition, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR saw 40.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for VIPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08% for the present operating margin

0.23% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.18%. Equity return is now at value 17.79%, with 9.80% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.19. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 121.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $10.41 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.83. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.48. The receivables turnover for the company is 23.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (VIPS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.