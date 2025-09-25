Village Farms International Inc’s (VFF) Stock: A 3.45% Simple Moving Average for the Past 20 Days

The stock of Village Farms International Inc (VFF) has gone up by 9.73% for the week, with a -3.42% drop in the past month and a 172.46% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 9.30% for VFF. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.45% for VFF’s stock, with a 135.03% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) Right Now?

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VFF is 2.24. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VFF is 100.06M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.80% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VFF on September 25, 2025 was 2.08M shares.

VFF stock’s latest price update

Village Farms International Inc (NASDAQ: VFF)’s stock price has plunge by 2.92%relation to previous closing price of $2.74. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 9.73% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. marijuanastocks.com reported 2025-09-24 that In 2025, the U.S. cannabis industry will have shown substantial progress at a steady pace. Even with a recent drop in value for the U.S. legal markets, people still see potential in the sector. This success is significant in ways that could matter before 2026. Legislative and regulatory actions, which include renewed efforts for banking reform and, more recently, the rescheduling of cannabis.

Analysts’ Opinion of VFF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VFF stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for VFF by listing it as a “Mkt Perform”. The predicted price for VFF in the upcoming period, according to Raymond James is $2.50 based on the research report published on February 27, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

VFF Trading at 23.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VFF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.11%, as shares sank -4.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +118.60% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VFF rose by +9.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +255.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.73. In addition, Village Farms International Inc saw 231.76% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VFF starting from DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A, who purchased 25,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on May 30 ’25. After this action, DEGIGLIO MICHAEL A now owns 9,783,127 shares of Village Farms International Inc, valued at $30,150 using the latest closing price.

Ruffini Stephen C, the Chief Financial Officer of Village Farms International Inc, purchased 25,000 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on May 30 ’25, which means that Ruffini Stephen C is holding 9,783,127 shares at $30,150 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VFF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.05% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Village Farms International Inc stands at 0.04%. The total capital return value is set at -0.03%. Equity return is now at value -2.13%, with -1.44% for asset returns.

Based on Village Farms International Inc (VFF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.11 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.13. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.55.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$15.09 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.25. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.39for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.65.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Village Farms International Inc (VFF) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.