Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) has seen a -2.72% decrease in the past week, with a -3.17% drop in the past month, and a -15.52% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.80% for VRTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.63% for VRTX’s stock, with a -15.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) Right Now?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 26.92x compared to its average ratio. VRTX has 36-month beta value of 0.43. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 13 as “hold”, and 1 as “sell”.

The public float for VRTX is 255.58M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRTX on September 25, 2025 was 1.72M shares.

VRTX stock’s latest price update

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: VRTX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.82% in relation to its previous close of $379.72. However, the company has experienced a -2.72% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that the company has partnered with basketball world champion Jayson Tatum to raise awareness of JOURNAVX® (suzetrigine), a prescription non-opioid medicine for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults and the first new class of pain medicine approved in more than 20 years. During the 2025 playoffs in May, Jayson ruptured his Achilles tendon, a season-ending injury that required immediate.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRTX

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRTX reach a price target of $460. The rating they have provided for VRTX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 06th, 2025.

Leerink Partners gave a rating of “Market Perform” to VRTX, setting the target price at $503 in the report published on May 06th of the current year.

VRTX Trading at -8.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.64%, as shares sank -2.73% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.87% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRTX fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $390.82. In addition, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc saw -18.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRTX starting from Bhatia Sangeeta N., who sold 266 shares at the price of $386.69 back on Aug 27 ’25. After this action, Bhatia Sangeeta N. now owns 4,565 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc, valued at $102,860 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.34% for the present operating margin

0.86% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc stands at 0.32%. The total capital return value is set at 0.2%. Equity return is now at value 22.77%, with 16.47% for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.08 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.52. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.09. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 230.79.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $486.3 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.48. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.52.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc (VRTX) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.