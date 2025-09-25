Vertex Inc (VERX) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -1.27% in relation to its previous close of $25.23. However, the company has experienced a -0.90% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that BOSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced that the company has partnered with basketball world champion Jayson Tatum to raise awareness of JOURNAVX® (suzetrigine), a prescription non-opioid medicine for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults and the first new class of pain medicine approved in more than 20 years. During the 2025 playoffs in May, Jayson ruptured his Achilles tendon, a season-ending injury that required immediate.

Is It Worth Investing in Vertex Inc (NASDAQ: VERX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for VERX is 0.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 5 rating it as “overweight”, 6 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for VERX is 72.57M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.51% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VERX on September 25, 2025 was 1.57M shares.

VERX’s Market Performance

The stock of Vertex Inc (VERX) has seen a -0.90% decrease in the past week, with a -1.77% drop in the past month, and a -25.53% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.51%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.30% for VERX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.04% for VERX stock, with a simple moving average of -36.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VERX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VERX stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for VERX by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for VERX in the upcoming period, according to BMO Capital Markets is $30 based on the research report published on August 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VERX reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for VERX stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on June 17th, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to VERX, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on February 28th of the current year.

VERX Trading at -10.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VERX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -58.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, as shares surge +0.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VERX fell by -0.90%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -55.83% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $24.90. In addition, Vertex Inc saw -33.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VERX starting from ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN, who sold 14,425 shares at the price of $35.24 back on Jun 24 ’25. After this action, ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN now owns 173,074 shares of Vertex Inc, valued at $508,389 using the latest closing price.

ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN, the 13(D) GROUP MEMBER of Vertex Inc, sold 8,832 shares at $35.12 during a trade that took place back on Jun 20 ’25, which means that ITEM SECOND IRR. TRUST FBO ANN is holding 188,009 shares at $310,172 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VERX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01% for the present operating margin

0.65% for the gross margin

The net margin for Vertex Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.01%. Equity return is now at value -20.95%, with -4.54% for asset returns.

Based on Vertex Inc (VERX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $102.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.93. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.69. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.95for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.59. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vertex Inc (VERX) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.