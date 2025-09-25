Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA): A Technical Analysis

VRNA has 36-month beta value of 0.06. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 10 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VRNA is 78.31M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.59% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of VRNA on September 25, 2025 was 3.46M shares.

VRNA stock’s latest price update

The stock of Verona Pharma Plc ADR (NASDAQ: VRNA) has increased by 0.31% when compared to last closing price of $106.39.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-24 that LONDON, U.K., and RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 24, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, which entered into a definitive agreement on July 8, 2025 relating to its proposed acquisition by Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE: MRK) (“Merck”) through a wholly owned subsidiary or a nominee, today announced that its shareholders have approved the proposal for Merck to acquire Verona Pharma for $107 per American Depository Share (ADS), each of which represents eight Verona Pharma ordinary shares, for a total transaction value of approximately $10 billion (the “Transaction”).

VRNA’s Market Performance

Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has seen a 0.44% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 1.00% gain in the past month and a 13.06% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.19% for VRNA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.44% for VRNA’s stock, with a 39.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNA

Wolfe Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VRNA reach a price target of $170. The rating they have provided for VRNA stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on July 01st, 2025.

Cantor Fitzgerald gave a rating of “Overweight” to VRNA, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on April 21st of the current year.

VRNA Trading at 0.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.26% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.21%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +1.90% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNA rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +166.69% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.26. In addition, Verona Pharma Plc ADR saw 260.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNA starting from Cunningham Kenneth, who sold 10,808 shares at the price of $13.14 back on Aug 01 ’25. After this action, Cunningham Kenneth now owns 79,776 shares of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, valued at $142,057 using the latest closing price.

Deschamps Lisa, the Director of Verona Pharma Plc ADR, sold 9,464 shares at $13.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 01 ’25, which means that Deschamps Lisa is holding 84,856 shares at $124,392 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.25% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verona Pharma Plc ADR stands at -0.37%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -36.38%, with -16.13% for asset returns.

Based on Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.88. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.51.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$142.19 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.29. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.04. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.71.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Verona Pharma Plc ADR (VRNA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.