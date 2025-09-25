Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT) Stock: A Closer Look at the Market Potential

The price-to-earnings ratio for Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: VRNT) is above average at 30.70x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.52.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 as “overweight”, 6 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VRNT is 59.18M, and currently, short sellers hold a 8.12% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of VRNT on September 25, 2025 was 2.18M shares.

VRNT stock’s latest price update

Verint Systems, Inc (NASDAQ: VRNT)’s stock price has decreased by -0.20% compared to its previous closing price of $20.28. However, the company has seen a -0.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-10 that ORLANDO, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–VERINT ENGAGE 2025 — Verint® (NASDAQ: VRNT), The CX Automation Company™, today announced the winners of its Global Customer Awards at Engage 2025 in Orlando, Fla. This premier annual Customer Experience (CX) Automation conference showcases how organizations are creating real-world AI business outcomes, now. The Verint Engage Global Customer Awards honor individuals and organizations using Verint solutions to achieve significant AI business outcomes. Winners were.

VRNT’s Market Performance

Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT) has seen a -0.34% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.20% gain in the past month and a 11.89% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.32% for VRNT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.45% for VRNT stock, with a simple moving average of -5.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VRNT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VRNT stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for VRNT by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for VRNT in the upcoming period, according to Needham is $30 based on the research report published on March 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to VRNT, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on January 05th of the previous year.

VRNT Trading at -1.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VRNT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.32%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares sank -0.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.12% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VRNT fell by -0.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -22.06% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.33. In addition, Verint Systems, Inc saw -19.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VRNT starting from FANTE PETER, who sold 9,439 shares at the price of $16.50 back on Apr 15 ’25. After this action, FANTE PETER now owns 20,450 shares of Verint Systems, Inc, valued at $155,744 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VRNT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.09% for the present operating margin

0.7% for the gross margin

The net margin for Verint Systems, Inc stands at 0.07%. The total capital return value is set at 0.05%. Equity return is now at value 4.72%, with 2.78% for asset returns.

Based on Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.25 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.31. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.33. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 7.82.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $158.01 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.06. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.69for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.4. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.65.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Verint Systems, Inc (VRNT) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.