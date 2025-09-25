Veralto Corp (VLTO) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) has surged by 0.23% when compared to previous closing price of $105.39, but the company has seen a -1.04% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. prnewswire.com reported 2025-09-18 that WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Veralto (NYSE: VLTO), a global leader in essential water and product quality solutions dedicated to Safeguarding the World’s Most Vital Resources™, announced today that its board of directors has approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of its common stock, payable on October 31, 2025 to holders of record as of the close of business on September 30, 2025.

Is It Worth Investing in Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) Right Now?

Veralto Corp (NYSE: VLTO) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 29.58x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.14. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 8 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VLTO is 247.59M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.38% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of VLTO was 1.22M shares.

VLTO’s Market Performance

VLTO stock saw a decrease of -1.04% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.42% and a quarterly a decrease of 5.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.33%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.49% for Veralto Corp (VLTO). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.85% for VLTO stock, with a simple moving average of 4.72% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VLTO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VLTO stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for VLTO by listing it as a “Overweight”. The predicted price for VLTO in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $120 based on the research report published on September 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to VLTO, setting the target price at $125 in the report published on December 12th of the previous year.

VLTO Trading at -0.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VLTO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.15% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.49%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.33%, as shares sank -1.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.64% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VLTO fell by -1.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $106.53. In addition, Veralto Corp saw -3.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VLTO starting from Honeycutt Jennifer, who sold 10,646 shares at the price of $106.26 back on Aug 29 ’25. After this action, Honeycutt Jennifer now owns 106,219 shares of Veralto Corp, valued at $1,131,244 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VLTO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.23% for the present operating margin

0.6% for the gross margin

The net margin for Veralto Corp stands at 0.17%. The total capital return value is set at 0.21%. Equity return is now at value 41.35%, with 13.66% for asset returns.

Based on Veralto Corp (VLTO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.5 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.01. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.37.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.84. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.1. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.11for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.75. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.32.

Conclusion

To sum up, Veralto Corp (VLTO) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.