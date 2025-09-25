Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) Stock Experiences 7.78% Monthly Change

The stock of Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has gone up by 6.27% for the week, with a 7.78% rise in the past month and a -0.82% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.98%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.33% for PCVX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.53% for PCVX’s stock, with a -36.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for PCVX is 1.10. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for PCVX is 125.37M and currently, short sellers hold a 9.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of PCVX on September 25, 2025 was 1.55M shares.

PCVX stock’s latest price update

Vaxcyte Inc (NASDAQ: PCVX)’s stock price has decreased by -1.00% compared to its previous closing price of $33.15. However, the company has seen a 6.27% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-03 that VAX-31 Optimized Dose, with Majority of Serotypes Dosed at 4.4mcg and Balance at 3.3mcg, is Designed to Elicit Even Stronger Immune Responses in Infant Population to Protect Against Invasive Pneumococcal Disease (IPD)

Analysts’ Opinion of PCVX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PCVX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PCVX by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for PCVX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $38 based on the research report published on September 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Buy” to PCVX, setting the target price at $69 in the report published on December 07th of the previous year.

PCVX Trading at 0.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PCVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.98%, as shares surge +8.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.97% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PCVX rose by +6.27%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.72% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $32.01. In addition, Vaxcyte Inc saw -71.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PCVX starting from Eydelman Mikhail, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $70.74 back on Mar 05 ’25. After this action, Eydelman Mikhail now owns 41,620 shares of Vaxcyte Inc, valued at $353,699 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PCVX

The total capital return value is set at -0.23%. Equity return is now at value -21.65%, with -20.31% for asset returns.

Based on Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$448.08 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.11.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Vaxcyte Inc (PCVX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.