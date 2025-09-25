Valaris Ltd (VAL) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) has increased by 0.63% when compared to last closing price of $50.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.09% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-09-02 that Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL ) Barclays 39th Annual CEO Energy-Power Conference 2025 September 2, 2025 1:50 PM EDT Company Participants Anton Dibowitz – President, CEO & Director Presentation Unknown Analyst All right. Next up, we have Valaris this afternoon.

Is It Worth Investing in Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) Right Now?

Valaris Ltd (NYSE: VAL) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for VAL is at 1.16. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 7 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for VAL is 63.11M, and currently, shorts hold a 15.32% of that float. The average trading volume for VAL on September 25, 2025 was 1.31M shares.

VAL’s Market Performance

VAL’s stock has seen a -3.09% decrease for the week, with a 3.21% rise in the past month and a 20.89% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.71%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.38% for Valaris Ltd The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.31% for VAL stock, with a simple moving average of 18.17% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of VAL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VAL stocks, with Clarksons Platou repeating the rating for VAL by listing it as a “Neutral”. The predicted price for VAL in the upcoming period, according to Clarksons Platou is $54 based on the research report published on September 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VAL reach a price target of $59, previously predicting the price at $87. The rating they have provided for VAL stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on January 15th, 2025.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Neutral” to VAL, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on December 09th of the previous year.

VAL Trading at 3.80% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VAL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.71%, as shares surge +3.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.87% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VAL fell by -3.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $50.96. In addition, Valaris Ltd saw -8.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VAL starting from Luca Gilles, who sold 35,000 shares at the price of $48.84 back on Sep 03 ’25. After this action, Luca Gilles now owns 81,269 shares of Valaris Ltd, valued at $1,709,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VAL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.26% for the gross margin

The net margin for Valaris Ltd stands at 0.11%. The total capital return value is set at 0.14%. Equity return is now at value 12.23%, with 6.18% for asset returns.

Based on Valaris Ltd (VAL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.33 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.51. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.57.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $577.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.9. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.44for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.75.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Valaris Ltd (VAL) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.