US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.99x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for USFD is 1.36. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for USFD is 223.50M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of USFD on September 25, 2025 was 2.19M shares.

USFD stock’s latest price update

The stock price of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE: USFD) has plunged by -0.61% when compared to previous closing price of $77.64, but the company has seen a -2.06% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that RICHMOND, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Performance Food Group Company (“PFG” or the “Company”) (NYSE: PFGC) today announced that it has entered into a clean team agreement with US Foods Holding Corp. (“US Foods”) (NYSE: USFD) that enables the companies to share information in order to evaluate regulatory considerations and the synergies related to a potential business combination. In recent weeks, members of the PFG Board and management team engaged with several of PFG’s large stockholders to hear the.

USFD’s Market Performance

USFD’s stock has fallen by -2.06% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -0.43% and a quarterly rise of 1.29%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.54% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.71% for US Foods Holding Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.12% for USFD’s stock, with a 6.12% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of USFD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for USFD stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for USFD by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for USFD in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $95 based on the research report published on May 23, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Melius, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see USFD reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for USFD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 18th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to USFD, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on February 20th of the previous year.

USFD Trading at -3.22% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought USFD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -9.33% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.54%, as shares sank -0.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, USFD fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.05. In addition, US Foods Holding Corp saw 25.32% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at USFD starting from Locascio Dirk J., who sold 7,500 shares at the price of $80.00 back on Jul 10 ’25. After this action, Locascio Dirk J. now owns 115,077 shares of US Foods Holding Corp, valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for USFD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03% for the present operating margin

0.17% for the gross margin

The net margin for US Foods Holding Corp stands at 0.01%. The total capital return value is set at 0.12%. Equity return is now at value 11.48%, with 4.02% for asset returns.

Based on US Foods Holding Corp (USFD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.25. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.4 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.58. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.48for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.8. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In conclusion, US Foods Holding Corp (USFD) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.