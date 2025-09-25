Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) has seen a rise in its stock price by 5.55% in relation to its previous close of $29.0. However, the company has experienced a 10.67% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-09-19 that HOUSTON, TEXAS / ACCESS Newswire / September 19, 2025 / PATTERSON-UTI ENERGY, INC. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is pleased to congratulate Leslie Beyer following her confirmation by the U.

Is It Worth Investing in Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) Right Now?

Universal Technical Institute Inc (NYSE: UTI) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 26.90x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.56. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 as “overweight”, 0 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for UTI is 52.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.42% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of UTI was 729.90K shares.

UTI’s Market Performance

UTI’s stock has seen a 10.67% increase for the week, with a 15.51% rise in the past month and a -7.49% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for Universal Technical Institute Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.20% for UTI’s stock, with a 5.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UTI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UTI stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for UTI by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for UTI in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $31 based on the research report published on March 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Truist, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UTI reach a price target of $22. The rating they have provided for UTI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 25th, 2024.

UTI Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UTI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, as shares surge +15.38% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -4.13% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UTI rose by +10.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +23.33% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.78. In addition, Universal Technical Institute Inc saw 85.97% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UTI starting from DEVINCENZI ROBERT THOMAS, who purchased 10,000 shares at the price of $25.40 back on Aug 12 ’25. After this action, DEVINCENZI ROBERT THOMAS now owns 136,765 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc, valued at $253,991 using the latest closing price.

Coliseum Capital Management, L, the Director of Universal Technical Institute Inc, sold 500,000 shares at $35.00 during a trade that took place back on May 27 ’25, which means that Coliseum Capital Management, L is holding 2,716,267 shares at $17,500,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UTI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.5% for the gross margin

The net margin for Universal Technical Institute Inc stands at 0.08%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 23.11%, with 8.72% for asset returns.

Based on Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.46 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.41. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.85. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.11.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $116.89 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.09. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.

Conclusion

To sum up, Universal Technical Institute Inc (UTI) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.