United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UNFI is 0.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 9 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UNFI is 58.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 8.01% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UNFI on September 25, 2025 was 1.04M shares.

UNFI stock’s latest price update

United Natural Foods Inc (NYSE: UNFI)’s stock price has increased by 1.80% compared to its previous closing price of $29.16. However, the company has seen a -3.65% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-25 that UNFI’s fourth-quarter earnings are likely to have been hit by a cyber incident, contract exit costs and distribution center closure.

UNFI’s Market Performance

United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) has experienced a -3.65% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 6.32% rise in the past month, and a 38.20% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.09%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.17% for UNFI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.31% for UNFI’s stock, with a 8.60% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UNFI

Northcoast, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see UNFI reach a price target of $36. The rating they have provided for UNFI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2025.

UNFI Trading at 6.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UNFI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.09%, as shares surge +8.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UNFI fell by -3.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +22.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.02. In addition, United Natural Foods Inc saw 75.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at UNFI starting from Bushway Mark, who sold 13,700 shares at the price of $32.00 back on Feb 12 ’25. After this action, Bushway Mark now owns 43,793 shares of United Natural Foods Inc, valued at $438,400 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for UNFI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0% for the present operating margin

0.13% for the gross margin

The net margin for United Natural Foods Inc stands at -0.0%. The total capital return value is set at 0.01%. Equity return is now at value -4.11%, with -0.89% for asset returns.

Based on United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.32.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $356.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 8.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 32.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 4.23. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, United Natural Foods Inc (UNFI) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.