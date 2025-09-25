Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR’s (MUFG) Stock

The stock of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has gone up by 2.18% for the week, with a 3.04% rise in the past month and a 17.03% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.08% for MUFG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.40% for MUFG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 19.38% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) Right Now?

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 14.85x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for MUFG is at 0.41. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 0 rating it as “overweight”, 2 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for MUFG is 11.42B, and currently, shorts hold a 0.06% of that float. The average trading volume for MUFG on September 25, 2025 was 3.56M shares.

MUFG stock’s latest price update

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (NYSE: MUFG) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.44% compared to its previous closing price of $16.01. However, the company has seen a gain of 2.18% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-23 that VEON, CRS and MUFG made it to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) momentum stocks list on September 23, 2025.

MUFG Trading at 6.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MUFG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.91%, as shares surge +2.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +18.34% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MUFG rose by +2.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +32.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.57. In addition, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR saw 52.68% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for MUFG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.21% for the present operating margin

0.58% for the gross margin

The net margin for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR stands at 0.15%. The total capital return value is set at 0.03%. Equity return is now at value 9.43%, with 0.47% for asset returns.

The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.15. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $2.97 trillion with net debt to EBITDA at -8.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. ADR (MUFG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.