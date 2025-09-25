Understanding the Recent Fluctuations of Broadstone Net Lease Inc’s (BNL) Stock

In the past week, BNL stock has gone down by -2.06%, with a monthly decline of -0.88% and a quarterly surge of 12.10%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.43%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.33% for Broadstone Net Lease Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.37% for BNL stock, with a simple moving average of 9.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) Right Now?

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.23x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.02. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 2 as “overweight”, 3 as “hold”, and 0 as “sell”.

The public float for BNL is 187.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. On September 25, 2025, the average trading volume of BNL was 1.49M shares.

BNL stock’s latest price update

Broadstone Net Lease Inc (NYSE: BNL)’s stock price has plunge by -1.31%relation to previous closing price of $18.3. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -2.06% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-09-23 that VICTOR, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Broadstone Net Lease Announces Pricing of $350 Million in Senior Notes Due 2032.

Analysts’ Opinion of BNL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BNL stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for BNL by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for BNL in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $21 based on the research report published on August 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BNL reach a price target of $20. The rating they have provided for BNL stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on August 19th, 2025.

JMP Securities gave a rating of “Mkt Outperform” to BNL, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on December 17th of the previous year.

BNL Trading at 4.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BNL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -5.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.43%, as shares sank -1.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +14.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BNL fell by -2.06%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $18.50. In addition, Broadstone Net Lease Inc saw -3.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BNL starting from Imperiale Richard P, who purchased 2,500 shares at the price of $15.93 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, Imperiale Richard P now owns 13,763 shares of Broadstone Net Lease Inc, valued at $39,822 using the latest closing price.

Imperiale Richard P, the Director of Broadstone Net Lease Inc, purchased 2,500 shares at $15.78 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that Imperiale Richard P is holding 16,263 shares at $39,453 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BNL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.49% for the present operating margin

0.95% for the gross margin

The net margin for Broadstone Net Lease Inc stands at 0.18%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 3.32%, with 1.87% for asset returns.

Based on Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.43 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.13. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.75. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.75.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $369.07 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.67. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 122.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.08. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Broadstone Net Lease Inc (BNL) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.