Understanding the 7.45% Volatility Levels of Strata Critical Medical Inc’s (SRTA) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) has gone down by -0.19% for the week, with a 16.63% rise in the past month and a 39.14% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.11%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 7.45% for SRTA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.84% for SRTA stock, with a simple moving average of 37.36% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Strata Critical Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SRTA) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for SRTA is also noteworthy at 1.83. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 0 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for SRTA is 56.75M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.29% of that float. The average trading volume of SRTA on September 25, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

SRTA stock’s latest price update

Strata Critical Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SRTA)’s stock price has decreased by -6.65% compared to its previous closing price of $5.56. However, the company has seen a -0.19% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-09-16 that Keystone is expected to generate approximately $65 million of revenue and approximately $13 million of Adjusted EBITDA (1) in the full-year 2025, with revenue expected to grow more than 50% in 2025 versus 2024 Acquisition follows multi-year partnership between Strata and Keystone whereby Keystone has successfully recovered hundreds of organs on behalf of Strata customers $124 million acquisition represents an approximate 9x multiple of 2025 estimated Adjusted EBITDA (1) ; Keystone’s go forward Free Cash Flow (1) conversion is expected to be approximately 80% NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Strata Critical Medical, Inc. (Nasdaq: SRTA, “Strata” or the “Company”), formerly known as Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (Nasdaq: BLDE), today announced that it has completed the acquisition of Keystone Perfusion Services LLC (“Keystone”), one of the largest organ recovery and normothermic regional perfusion (“NRP”) service providers to the transplant industry and an industry leader in perfusion and other critical medical solutions for hospitals in non-transplant surgeries nationwide.

Analysts’ Opinion of SRTA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SRTA stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for SRTA by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for SRTA in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $6.50 based on the research report published on February 26, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Ladenburg Thalmann, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SRTA reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for SRTA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 18th, 2023.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to SRTA, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on September 28th of the previous year.

SRTA Trading at 17.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SRTA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.45%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.11%, as shares surge +13.57% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.67% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SRTA fell by -0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +12.95% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.68. In addition, Strata Critical Medical Inc saw 55.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SRTA starting from Tomkiel Melissa M., who sold 47,995 shares at the price of $4.94 back on Aug 04 ’25. After this action, Tomkiel Melissa M. now owns 1,148,834 shares of Strata Critical Medical Inc, valued at $237,134 using the latest closing price.

Heyburn William A., the Chief Financial Officer of Strata Critical Medical Inc, sold 46,918 shares at $4.94 during a trade that took place back on Aug 04 ’25, which means that Heyburn William A. is holding 1,340,845 shares at $231,822 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SRTA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.1% for the present operating margin

0.24% for the gross margin

The net margin for Strata Critical Medical Inc stands at -0.07%. The total capital return value is set at -0.11%. Equity return is now at value -8.39%, with -7.05% for asset returns.

Based on Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -$27.96 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.03for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.