Understanding the 2.75% Volatility Levels of Burlington Stores Inc’s (BURL) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has gone up by 1.62% for the week, with a -4.71% drop in the past month and a 18.17% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.33%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 2.75% for BURL. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.78% for BURL stock, with a simple moving average of 3.10% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL) is above average at 31.53x. The 36-month beta value for BURL is also noteworthy at 1.75. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 14 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 1 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for BURL is 62.67M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.37% of that float. The average trading volume of BURL on September 25, 2025 was 986.88K shares.

BURL stock’s latest price update

Burlington Stores Inc (NYSE: BURL)’s stock price has increased by 2.76% compared to its previous closing price of $259.99. However, the company has seen a 1.62% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-09-16 that BURL lifts 2025 outlook as margin gains from faster inventory turns and cost controls offset tariff headwinds.

Analysts’ Opinion of BURL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BURL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for BURL by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for BURL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $350 based on the research report published on August 29, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BURL reach a price target of $300, previously predicting the price at $340. The rating they have provided for BURL stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 30th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to BURL, setting the target price at $320 in the report published on November 27th of the previous year.

BURL Trading at -3.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BURL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.33%, as shares sank -4.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +6.06% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BURL rose by +1.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $277.65. In addition, Burlington Stores Inc saw -1.55% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BURL starting from Ferroni Stephen, who sold 1,123 shares at the price of $281.25 back on Sep 09 ’25. After this action, Ferroni Stephen now owns 2,389 shares of Burlington Stores Inc, valued at $315,844 using the latest closing price.

Vecchio Jennifer, the Group President and CMO of Burlington Stores Inc, sold 420 shares at $287.92 during a trade that took place back on Sep 02 ’25, which means that Vecchio Jennifer is holding 64,589 shares at $120,928 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BURL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1% for the present operating margin

0.44% for the gross margin

The net margin for Burlington Stores Inc stands at 0.05%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 43.41%, with 6.38% for asset returns.

Based on Burlington Stores Inc (BURL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.8 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.14. The debt to equity ratio resting at 4.04. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $1.05 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.57. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 98.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.18. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.

Conclusion

In summary, Burlington Stores Inc (BURL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.