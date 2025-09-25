Understanding the 1.56% Volatility Levels of STAG Industrial Inc’s (STAG) Stock in the Past 30 Days

The stock of STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has seen a -2.09% decrease in the past week, with a -4.84% drop in the past month, and a -2.56% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.30%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.56% for STAG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.85% for STAG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -1.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) Right Now?

STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for STAG is 0.93. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 1 rating it as “overweight”, 7 rating it as “hold”, and 0 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for STAG is 185.55M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.49% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of STAG on September 25, 2025 was 1.40M shares.

STAG stock’s latest price update

The stock price of STAG Industrial Inc (NYSE: STAG) has dropped by -1.62% compared to previous close of $35.21. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -2.09% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-09-19 that While reaching retirement age can be both a blessing and a curse, relying on the U.S.

Analysts’ Opinion of STAG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for STAG stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for STAG by listing it as a “Outperform”. The predicted price for STAG in the upcoming period, according to Wedbush is $44 based on the research report published on July 22, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see STAG reach a price target of $38. The rating they have provided for STAG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 12th, 2024.

Barclays gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to STAG, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on March 27th of the previous year.

STAG Trading at -2.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought STAG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.88% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.30%, as shares sank -4.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, STAG fell by -2.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $36.03. In addition, STAG Industrial Inc saw -11.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at STAG starting from Guillemette Larry T, who sold 2,004 shares at the price of $35.20 back on Sep 23 ’25. After this action, Guillemette Larry T now owns 38,666 shares of STAG Industrial Inc, valued at $70,541 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for STAG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.37% for the present operating margin

0.8% for the gross margin

The net margin for STAG Industrial Inc stands at 0.29%. The total capital return value is set at 0.04%. Equity return is now at value 6.89%, with 3.53% for asset returns.

Based on STAG Industrial Inc (STAG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.47 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.89. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.34.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $599.51 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.86. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.12. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.46.

Conclusion

In conclusion, STAG Industrial Inc (STAG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.