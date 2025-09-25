Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for UGP is 1.13. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy”, 3 rating it as “overweight”, 2 rating it as “hold”, and 1 rating it as “sell”.

The public float for UGP is 1.09B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.29% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of UGP on September 25, 2025 was 1.86M shares.

UGP stock’s latest price update

The stock of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (NYSE: UGP) has decreased by -1.24% when compared to last closing price of $4.02.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.51% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-09-22 that Ultrapar Participacoes (UGP) has been upgraded to a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), reflecting growing optimism about the company’s earnings prospects. This might drive the stock higher in the near term.

UGP’s Market Performance

Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has experienced a 0.51% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 19.22% rise in the past month, and a 28.48% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.82%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.47% for UGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.35% for UGP’s stock, with a 29.88% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of UGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for UGP stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for UGP by listing it as a “Buy”. The predicted price for UGP in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $3.20 based on the research report published on January 31, 2025 of the current year 2025.

UGP Trading at 17.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought UGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.82%, as shares surge +18.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.89% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, UGP rose by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +34.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.80. In addition, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR saw 3.12% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for UGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04% for the present operating margin

0.07% for the gross margin

The net margin for Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR stands at 0.02%. The total capital return value is set at 0.15%. Equity return is now at value 18.65%, with 6.62% for asset returns.

Based on Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.54 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.19. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is $5.06 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.05. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 3.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.82.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. ADR (UGP) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.